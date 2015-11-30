|
Regarder les séries télé en accéléré... pour gagner du temps
Dans nos vies suroccupées où gagner du temps est une quête perpétuelle, visionner les séries télés en accéléré serait une option pour dégager de précieuses minutes. Au grand bonheur des adeptes, donc, regarder un épisode à une allure deux fois supérieure à la normale n’entame en rien la compréhension du scénario et permet d’en consommer davantage.
Emily Turrettini pour Le Temps.
textually.org50% of adults shop on smartphones while browsing a store
Half of all adult shoppers conduct product research on mobile devices while shopping in physical stores, according to the results of a new study by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), reports VentureBeat.
The practice is called “showrooming,” and it’s especially popular among younger consumers. The IAB defines showrooming as “comparing prices on a mobile device while in a retail store before purchasing.”
Read more.
The Good DroneDrones that catch other drones by shooting nets at them
Michigan researchers develop a drone that can shoot a net to capture other drones
Authorities are still figuring out how to deal with rogue drones. Shooting them down or disabling them can be very hazardous, since a downed drone could fall in the wrong place, or in an extreme case could contain explosives. Some manufacturers, meanwhile, are building firmware into their drones that prevents them flying near airports or near the White House. The Telegraph reports
Researchers at Michigan Technical University has come up with another solution - a drone that can shoot a net to capture other drones.