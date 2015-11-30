Netsurf

 Regarder les séries télé en accéléré... pour gagner du temps
Dans nos vies suroccupées où gagner du temps est une quête perpétuelle, visionner les séries télés en accéléré serait une option pour dégager de précieuses minutes. Au grand bonheur des adeptes, donc, regarder un épisode à une allure deux fois supérieure à la normale n’entame en rien la compréhension du scénario et permet d’en consommer davantage.

Emily Turrettini pour Le Temps.


 50% of adults shop on smartphones while browsing a store
Half of all adult shoppers conduct product research on mobile devices while shopping in physical stores, according to the results of a new study by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), reports VentureBeat.

quotemarksright.jpgThe practice is called “showrooming,” and it’s especially popular among younger consumers. The IAB defines showrooming as “comparing prices on a mobile device while in a retail store before purchasing.”

The study found that shoppers usually end up buying a product in a physical store after researching it on mobile while in store, but it is often not the same physical store where the mobile research began. The next most likely scenario is to buy the product from another store’s website after leaving the store, using either a mobile phone or a personal computer.

The 18-34 crowd, or Millennials, behave differently than other shoppers, however. More than two thirds of shoppers in that age range engage in showrooming, and they’re more likely to buy the product at a competing store than other shoppers, the study found. Older shoppers are more likely to buy at the same store after checking prices on a mobile device.

Millennials, the report said, are more likely to make purchases on smartphones than any other group. Forty-three percent said they do so. Consumers in other age groups are still more likely to make purchases on a tablet (35 percent) than on a smartphone (28 percent).quotesmarksleft.jpg

Read more.
 Drones that catch other drones by shooting nets at them
Michigan researchers develop a drone that can shoot a net to capture other drones

Authorities are still figuring out how to deal with rogue drones. Shooting them down or disabling them can be very hazardous, since a downed drone could fall in the wrong place, or in an extreme case could contain explosives. Some manufacturers, meanwhile, are building firmware into their drones that prevents them flying near airports or near the White House. The Telegraph reports

quotemarksright.jpgResearchers at Michigan Technical University has come up with another solution - a drone that can shoot a net to capture other drones.

The drone, which can be controlled by a human or fly autonomously, fires a net on a string from up to 40 feet that opens up after being flown. It then entangles the other drone, and can fly away to safety.quotesmarksleft.jpg

